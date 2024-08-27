PM Shehbaz vows to root out terrorism from country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government's and the Armed Forces of Pakistan's steadfast commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

During a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, he vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and other regions, which claimed the lives of innocent Pakistanis, including members of the security forces.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the sacrifices made by the people and the Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism will not be in vain.

He further asserted that the Armed Forces, along with the entire nation, are united in their determination to eliminate terrorism completely. The prime minister assured that all necessary resources would be made available to the Armed Forces to combat the menace.

He also reiterated that the government is open to dialogue with those who uphold Pakistan and its constitution but firmly stated that no negotiations will take place with terrorists or enemies of the state.

In recent attacks across Balochistan’s Kalat, Musakhel, and Bolan districts, at least 38 people, including police and Levies personnel, were martyred. In Kalat alone, eight individuals, including Levies personnel, were killed in separate incidents on Sunday night, according to Kalat Senior Superintendent of Police Dostin Dashti. The victims included a police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and three civilians.