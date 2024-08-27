PMD warns of heavy rainfall in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi, prompting city police to take precautionary measures.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz stated, "The system is intense, moving westward and southwestward. There is no indication of it losing severity, and it is expected to bring a very heavy to hefty fall in lower Sindh."

He noted that while Karachi is also expected to receive heavy rains, they may not match the intensity seen in other areas. Torrential rains in regions such as Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tharparker could see rainfall increase from 400mm to 500mm. The metropolitan area of Karachi could record 150mm to 200mm of rain.

In response, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has instructed the police to provide alternate traffic routes in areas with significant water accumulation.