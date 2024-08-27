Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Police arrest 19 criminals, seize drugs, weapons

Israr Ahmad
August 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad Police apprehended 19 suspects and seized a significant amount of drugs and weapons over the past 24 hours, a public relations officer reported. Following directives from IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police intensified their crackdown on criminal activities in the city.

The Ramna police arrested Sahil Noor, recovering 230 grams of ice from him. The Sabzi Mandi police detained Ayub Khan and Awais Khan, seizing two 30 bore pistols. The Noon police team arrested Awais Khan, Abdul Basit, Sher Khan, and Irfan, recovering four pistols. In Shams Colony, Muhammad Saad was arrested with a 30 bore pistol.

Additionally, the Koral police arrested Aftab and Muhammad Saad, recovering 1,070 grams of heroin. The Humak police arrested Umer Abid and seized a 9mm pistol. Cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are ongoing. During a separate operation targeting absconders, nine were apprehended.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza has instructed officials to further intensify efforts against criminal elements, emphasizing that citizen safety and security are top priorities. The public is encouraged to report suspicious activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or the “ICT-15” app for prompt assistance.

Israr Ahmad

