Tuesday, August 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest two accused in molestation case

Muhammad Sabrin
August 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Basal police have arrested two men wanted in a molestation case involving a young boy. The suspects had been at large since August 8. An FIR was registered on August 8 following a complaint by Abdullah, a resident of Pind Sultani, against three individuals: Arshad, Umer Zaman, and Abdullah. The accused were alleged to have sexually assaulted the complainant and filmed him nude. Abdullah was initially arrested, while Umer and Arshad had evaded capture. However, the SHO Basal and his team, employing both conventional and modern techniques, successfully apprehended Umer and Arshad and have placed them under arrest.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1724656219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024