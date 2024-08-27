Police arrest two accused in molestation case

ATTOCK - Basal police have arrested two men wanted in a molestation case involving a young boy. The suspects had been at large since August 8. An FIR was registered on August 8 following a complaint by Abdullah, a resident of Pind Sultani, against three individuals: Arshad, Umer Zaman, and Abdullah. The accused were alleged to have sexually assaulted the complainant and filmed him nude. Abdullah was initially arrested, while Umer and Arshad had evaded capture. However, the SHO Basal and his team, employing both conventional and modern techniques, successfully apprehended Umer and Arshad and have placed them under arrest.