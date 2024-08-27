President for further strengthening of strategic cooperation with China

President Asif Ali Zardari has said that China is a trusted and great friend of Pakistan, and both countries need to further strengthen strategic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

He said that both countries enjoyed historic relations, spanning over seven decades, and affirmed Pakistan’s resolve to stand with China in view of the changing global scenario.



The president expressed these views while talking to the visiting Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China, General Li Qiaoming, who along with his delegation, called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Welcoming the Chinese commander, the president underscored the need for further enhancing military and defence cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and cultural linkages to bring the two countries further closer.

He said that Pakistan was encouraging the learning of the Chinese language which would greatly help promote people-to-people ties.

The president remarked that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was his initiative, envisioned during his previous tenure as the President of Pakistan.

He said that enemies of Pakistan and China did not want their bilateral relations to flourish, adding the two countries should work closely to overcome shared challenges.

Highlighting the importance of Pak-China friendship, General Li Qiaoming said that the friendship between the two countries was unbreakable, adding that both countries needed to work together to fight terrorism.

He also condemned yesterday’s terrorist attacks in Pakistan and offered his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan over the loss of life.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Li Qiaoming in recognition of his meritorious services rendered towards enhancing defence cooperation between Pakistan and China, during a special investiture ceremony held, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Chinese commander thanked the president for the conferment of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) and said that the award was a testimony of the strong bonds between the two countries.