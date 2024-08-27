Price control magistrates assigned target of 20 inspections daily

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has assigned a target of holding at least 20 inspections daily to district price control magistrates.

He made it clear that inspections should be with Geo-tagging. Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here on Monday, the DC directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor the performance of the magistrates on a daily basis at the tehsil level. He said that price control was the priority of the Punjab government and price control magistrates should fulfil their responsibilities to provide relief to the common man.

Boiler sealed, owner fined over polluting environment

Environment Protection department has sealed boiler of a textile unit and imposed a heavy fine on its owner on charge of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Monday that environment teams checked various mills and factories and found burning of prohibited material in the boiler of a textile unit situated at Small Industrial Estate which was causing environment pollution. Therefore, the environment team sealed premises of the boiler immediately and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner, he added.