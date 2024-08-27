PTI chairman dismisses rumors of forward bloc in party

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has reaffirmed that PTI members remain united, despite facing several challenges, and dismissed any rumors of a forward bloc within the party.

Speaking to the media after a hearing regarding PTI's intra-party elections at the Election Commission, Khan shared that the party had submitted documents for intra-party elections for the third time on March 8, but a certificate was still pending.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had ordered the recognition of 39 members as PTI MNAs, and the Election Commission had sought clarification from the court, with hopes of a conclusive ruling soon.

Khan also stressed that the certificate issued for 39 members was applicable to all candidates.

He expressed optimism about the upcoming local body elections, stating that PTI expects a sweeping victory if they proceed as scheduled. Khan emphasized that PTI remains united under the ideology of Imran Khan and does not require any symbols to represent the party.

Additionally, he voiced concerns over the government's potential attempt to delay Islamabad's local government elections, reaffirming PTI's commitment to actively participate in the process.