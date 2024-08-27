PTI to oppose any govt move for CJP tenure extension: Gohar Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary party of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday deliberated on the legislative business of both the houses of the parliament amid speculations that the coalition government plans to table some “controversial” legislation. The parliamentary party met at the parliament House ahead of the session of the National Assembly. The government intends to table some legislation secretly contrary to the parliamentary practices of the entire world, said PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan while talking to reporters after the huddle. He added that PTI should be taken on board about the government business.

The remarks of chairman PTI came after unverified reports indicated that Shehbaz Sharif administration had summoned both the houses of the parliament to bring some key legislation related to the superior judiciary, including bringing key changes in the present mechanism of appointment of chief justice of Pakistan (CJP). “We want to make it clear that the PTI will resist any move to give an extension to the tenure of CJP Qazi Faez Isa,” said Gohar. He also demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare affiliation of those independent lawmakers with PTI, who have submitted their affidavits of affiliation to the electoral watchdog. He said that the PTI had submitted its response with SC, demanding that ECP should be instructed to accept party affiliation of all of its lawmakers.