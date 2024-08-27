Punjab cm Maryam Nawaz orders strict enforcement of bread prices across Province

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has mandated the strict enforcement of fixed bread prices across the province, underscoring the importance of price stability for essential commodities.

In a special meeting focused on price control held in Lahore, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the current price control measures implemented across the province. She praised the administrative efforts that have been undertaken so far, acknowledging the hard work of officials in maintaining market stability.

However, Chief Minister Nawaz stressed the need for uniformity in bread prices, a staple food for many households. She directed the concerned officials to ensure that bread is not sold above the fixed price in any district, highlighting the government's commitment to protecting consumers from unjust price hikes.

The Chief Minister's directive comes as part of broader efforts to curb inflation and ensure that basic necessities remain affordable for all citizens of Punjab. Authorities have been instructed to take swift action against any violations of the price regulations, with strict penalties for those found overcharging.

The meeting also reviewed the overall price control strategies in place, with the Chief Minister calling for continued vigilance to prevent price manipulation and protect the interests of the public.