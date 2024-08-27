Punjab govt to amend rules to improve Dastak Programme

LAHORE - The Punjab govt has decided to amend the rules of relevant departments for the provision of services in an easier way to people at their doorsteps under the ‘Dastak program’. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Monday to review the ‘Dastak program’. The administrative secretaries of various departments, including local government, communication and works, PIBT chairman and officers concerned attended the meeting. The Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government was making the lives of people easier through Information Technology, adding that citizens could get the services provided under the Dastak program at home without visiting offices. He mentioned that initially 41 services including domicile, e-stamping, death, birth, marriage certificates were being provided in Lahore. The scope of the program would be gradually extended to other districts, he concluded. The Chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that the Dastak program would be started soon in all divisional headquarters while the number of districts and services would be increased in the next phase. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited Social Security Hospital Multan Road and the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology hospitals, here on Monday. During the visit, the minister inspected various departments and sections of the hospitals. He inquired with patients about the facilities being provided at the hospitals. Faisal Ayub Khokhar announced that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology would be relocated to a better location for the convenience of workers. The Social Security Hospital on Multan Road, Lahore will be revamped and its bed capacity will be increased from 450 to 500. He stated that the addition of 50 beds would provide better facilities to workers and their families.

The Minister also directed that, considering the potential risk of dengue, the hospitals should ensure excellent arrangements and expedite the completion of ongoing construction work at the Multan Road hospital. He also instructed that better facilities be provided at the daycare center.

The Medical Superintendents of both hospitals briefed the Provincial Minister, who expressed satisfaction with the hospitals’ performance. The Minister also met with the specialist doctors, who informed him of various issues. Faisal Ayub Khokhar assured that the issues faced by doctors and other staff would be addressed on a priority basis.

The Minister emphasized his pride in the fact that under the leadership of his leader, Nawaz Sharif, a state-of-the-art Social Security Hospital was established for workers on Multan Road. He assured that the staff shortage in these hospitals would be addressed and the provision of quality medicines would be ensured. Additionally, Faisal Ayub Khokhar planted a tree in the hospital’s lawn as part of the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign.