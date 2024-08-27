Rapid population growth major national problem: SACM KP

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP CM on Population Welfare, Malik Liaquat Ali Khan on Monday said rapid growth of population was one of the major national problems and matter of concern.

Addressing a seminar regarding family planning here under the auspices ‘Rahnuma’a Civil Society Organisation in collaboration with UNFPA, he stressed the need for taking solid steps to prevent population growth and resolution of this serious problem.

Member KP Assembly Askar Pervez, former MPA Meher Sultana, Secretary Population Welfare Ammad Ali Lohani, Regional Director Population Welfare Gohar Zaman and others also addressed the seminar.

The authorities of ‘Rahnuma’a Civil Society Organisation gave a detailed briefing on the control of the growing population and its prevention in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

They informed the special assistant regarding Family Planning Vision 2030 and its targets.

Various suggestions for controlling of population growth, preventive plans, seeking of clerics support and cooperation in the acceleration of public awareness campaign, legislation, inclusion of subject in the curriculum and supply of medicines to the far-flung areas came under discussion.

The provincial government has also developed a narrative in the name of ‘Tawazun’ (balance), whose purpose was recess and balance in the birth of children.

Liaquat Ali Khan said that keeping in view the resources, family planning was the need of the hour, adding a healthy mother gives birth to a healthy baby.

He also termed awareness regarding the affects and losses of the cousin marriage essential and also urged the civil society to organise similar seminar in far-flung areas in this regard.

He said that the doors of his office were always opened for the public service, saying the solution of the problem needs practical steps as mere lip service will not addressed it.