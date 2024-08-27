Rawalpindi police announce transfers, postings

RAWALPINDI - The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has issued new posting and transfer orders for two police officers, as announced on Monday. CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has transferred the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan to SHO of PS Mandra. Malik Nazir Gheba, previously serving as SHO of PS Mandra, has been transferred to SHO of PS Gujar Khan. The notification regarding these changes has been issued by the CPO Office. Both officers have assumed their new positions in accordance with the directions from the city police chief.