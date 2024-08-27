RDA demolishes illegal buildings in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi - Under the direction of Kinza Murtaza, Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted an operation against unauthorized commercial buildings in Sherpao Colony and Saidpur Housing Scheme. During this operation, the squad demolished a hut and a shop on Plot No. 17 in Sherpao Colony and sealed Medical Company Zaib Distributor and Shah Cement Agency at Plot No. 375 in Saidpur Housing Scheme.

The enforcement team, including the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials, was supported by Waris Khan and Banni Police Stations. Property owners Muhammad Mushtaq and Mr. Shafiq were found violating approved building plans and maps. Despite previous notices from the RDA, they continued to breach regulations by constructing illegal commercial buildings without necessary approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Kinza Murtaza has instructed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to implement strict measures against encroachments and unauthorized constructions.

The Building Control Wing has also been directed to assess fees for the approval of illegal buildings, aiming to regularize such structures within RDA’s jurisdiction. The RDA urges the public to help prevent encroachments to avoid further penalties.