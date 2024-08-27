Tuesday, August 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

RDA demolishes illegal buildings in Rawalpindi

Our Staff Reporter
August 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   Under the direction of Kinza Murtaza, Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted an operation against unauthorized commercial buildings in Sherpao Colony and Saidpur Housing Scheme. During this operation, the squad demolished a hut and a shop on Plot No. 17 in Sherpao Colony and sealed Medical Company Zaib Distributor and Shah Cement Agency at Plot No. 375 in Saidpur Housing Scheme.

The enforcement team, including the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials, was supported by Waris Khan and Banni Police Stations. Property owners Muhammad Mushtaq and Mr. Shafiq were found violating approved building plans and maps. Despite previous notices from the RDA, they continued to breach regulations by constructing illegal commercial buildings without necessary approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

COAS, PLA’s ground forces commander hold in-depth discussions

Kinza Murtaza has instructed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to implement strict measures against encroachments and unauthorized constructions.

The Building Control Wing has also been directed to assess fees for the approval of illegal buildings, aiming to regularize such structures within RDA’s jurisdiction. The RDA urges the public to help prevent encroachments to avoid further penalties.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1724656219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024