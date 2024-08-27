Restaurants association supports nationwide traders strike

ISLAMABAD - President of the Rawalpindi Restaurants Caterers Sweets and Bakers Association Pakistan, Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, announced support for the nationwide traders strike on August 28. He demanded that the government review the tax policy and make consultations with businessmen mandatory when formulating such policies. Chaudhry criticized the government for not reducing its expenses despite businesses cutting theirs. He noted that the Punjab government charges a sales tax of two rupees and twenty-four paise on a Pateer Roti priced at Rs. 14, and businesses face fines ranging from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100,000. He claimed that additional taxes are being imposed on food traders and that some are fined up to Rs. 60,000 for selling chai paratha. Chaudhry emphasized that the purpose of the strike is to protest against what he described as unfair taxation and additional fines. He called on the government to review its tax policies and reduce its own expenses, comparing the situation to ordinary citizens and questioning whether the govt is prepared to make similar reductions.