Rotary Club honours FAST Cables for social impact and sustainability

LAHORE - The Rotary Club of Lahore Corporate recently hosted a significant meeting, welcoming Kamaal Mian, managing director of FAST Cables, as the chief guest. The event highlighted the social impact and sustainability initiatives led by FAST Cables.

Ruhaina Qureshi, President of the Rotary Club of Lahore Corporate, warmly welcomed Kamaal Mian and introduced the club’s initiatives, emphasizing their commitment to community service. She expressed her admiration for FAST Cables, noting that the company is not only contributing to Pakistan’s growth but is also playing a pivotal role in positively impacting society.

In his address, Kamaal Mian stated, “As global warming becomes an increasingly urgent issue, sustainability is a key factor in protecting our planet, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan. To achieve impactful solutions, we must work together through public and private partnerships. We are currently conducting a campaign in collaboration with the Rotary Club and the Punjab Forest Department at Jallo Park, where we are planting 3,000 trees. This initiative will not only enhance the beauty of Lahore but also contribute positively to the environment, especially during the smog season.”

He also highlighted the contribution of Fatima Latif Vocational Centre, their contributions to healthcare, and their partnerships with renowned organizations such as Akhuwat and The Citizens Foundation (TCF). Through these efforts, FAST Cables has supported thousands of individuals. Additionally, he discussed the “FAST Excellence” award ceremonies held across 15-16 universities, aimed at encouraging students to pursue excellence in their respective fields.

In closing remarks, Afsar Mahmood, Former President of Rotary Club Lahore Corporate congratulated FAST Cables on their outstanding efforts in social impact and sustainability. He emphasized the need for more companies like FAST Cables to step forward and contribute to corporate social responsibility in society. The Rotary Club of Lahore Corporate and FAST Cables remain committed to working together on future community service projects, with a shared vision of enhancing social impact and sustainability.