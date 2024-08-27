Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Salman Butt blames mismanagement for Pakistan’s shock 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh

Staff Reporter
August 27, 2024
LAHORE   -   Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has strongly criticized the national men’s team’s strategy and performance following their shocking 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi. This marked Pakistan’s first-ever Test loss to Bangladesh, raising serious questions about the team’s planning and execution. Butt highlighted several critical missteps, including the decision to field an all-pace attack, poor second-innings batting, and questionable declarations, which he believes contributed significantly to the defeat. He pointed out that the pitch was not to blame; instead, it was Pakistan’s overall lackluster performance across all departments that led to the historic loss. “Where should I start? Playing four fast bowlers, the declaration, the line and length, everything went wrong,” Butt remarked. He further noted that, for the first time, the average speed of Bangladesh’s bowlers was higher than that of Pakistan’s, with Bangladesh’s pacers appearing fitter and more effective.

Staff Reporter

