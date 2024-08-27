SC adjourns case pertaining to land dispute

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned hearing for one month in a case pertaining to a land dispute in Chitral. Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, a division bench of the top court heard the case. During the course of proceeding, the CJP noted that the case has been pending for ten years. Addressing the petitioner, he questioned that how he lost his case in three subordinate courts. The petitioner prayed the court to adjourn today’s hearing as his lawyer was not available and case file was not with him. The court granted one-month time to the petitioner and adjourned the case.