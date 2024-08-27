Tuesday, August 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC adjourns case pertaining to land dispute

SC adjourns case pertaining to land dispute
NEWS WIRE
August 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned hearing for one month in a case pertaining to a land dispute in Chitral. Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, a division bench of the top court heard the case. During the course of proceeding, the CJP noted that the case has been pending for ten years. Addressing the petitioner, he questioned that how he lost his case in three subordinate courts. The petitioner prayed the court to adjourn today’s hearing as his lawyer was not available and case file was not with him. The court granted one-month time to the petitioner and adjourned the case.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1724656219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024