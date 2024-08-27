SCCI chief opposes imposition of 2pc tax on export by KP govt

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq on Monday expressed concern over the imposition of 2 percent tax on export in the name of Infrastructure Development Cess by the provincial government, saying the move halted export consignments worth billions of dollars and rendered huge financial loss to exporters.

While addressing a news conference here at chamber house, Fuad Ishaq along with trade leaders, manufacturers, exporters and SCCI office-bearers, asked the provincial government to immediately withdraw the proposed tax and stop shifting billions of rupees export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to other provinces.

The said the situation is already dire strait in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to the government wrong policies and anti-business initiatives. He added a step-motherly and discriminatory attitude with the hand of the provincial government will bring the rest of the business, trade and export to an end. He said the anti-trade and export step was unfavourable for the national economy, which should be revisited.

Responding to a question, Fuad Ishaq said the government has already been collecting various duties/taxes on export consignments. He clarified Infrastructure Development Cess on exports wasn’t implemented in any other parts of the country, but the Cess was imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from August 23, last week, which was completely unjust and vowed to raise forceful voice against it.

Fuad Ishaq urged upon the incumbent provincial government and Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance to immediately withdraw the tax on export. He also expressed no-confidence over the CM Advisor on Finance and demanded appointment of a person who has good knowledge and experience about business and trade.

In reply to various queries, the said exports would completely be stopped from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after enforcement of the Infrastructure Development Cess. While on the other hand, the industrial process has already been badly affected following the frequent increase in electricity and gas tariffs.

Fuad Ishaq also raised a question that whether it is all happening to end business, industry and trade from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under a well-prepared conspiracy or all were based on inexperience. He praised sacrifices of the business community, people and security forces for peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He went on to say that renowned personalities and intellectuals were born in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but unfortunately no appointment of finance minister was made from this province.

Replying to another question, Fuad Ishaq said that SCCI believes in resolving all issues through negotiation with the government, however, he made it clear that they will not allow a step-motherly attitude with the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, he clarified SCCI will not be rested till the withdrawal of the Infrastructure Development Cess.

To another question, Fuad Ishaq announced to support the shutter-down strike call given by Central Tanzeem-e-Tajiran on August 28 this week against the government unjustifiable taxation.

On the occasion, trade leader Haji Afzal, Khalid Sultan, exporters and industrialists and others also spoke on the occasion. They strongly condemned the overnight implementation of 2 per cent tax on exports and asked the provincial government to facilitate business and trade initiatives instead of taking steps to completely halt it.