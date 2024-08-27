Sindh bans fishing until 30th

KARACHI - On the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Advisor for Fisheries Department Syed Najmi Alam has stopped all the fishermen of Sindh from going to the sea for the next five days. Alam has taken this step in the light of the decision taken in the meeting regarding rain emergency at Chief Minister House. He informed the fishermen that according to the instructions issued by the Meteorological Department, due to low air pressure and monsoon season, there would be heavy rain in various areas of Sindh province, especially the coastal areas, from August 26 to August 30, 2024 and there was a danger of flooding in the sea. He advised all fishermen to avoid going into deep sea from 26th August to 30th August and move their engines and nets to safe places and take precautionary measures to avoid damages.