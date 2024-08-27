Tuesday, August 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh govt ready for heavy rains, sets up emergency cell: Memon

Sindh govt ready for heavy rains, sets up emergency cell: Memon
Web Desk
2:44 PM | August 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon has announced that the provincial government is fully prepared for the expected heavy rains.

During a media briefing in Karachi, Memon revealed that a rain emergency cell has been set up at the Chief Minister's House.

He cautioned about the potential risk of sea overflow and urged fishermen to avoid going out to sea.

Additionally, Memon highlighted that the necessary equipment has been distributed to towns for water drainage, and the drainage systems of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Water Board have been upgraded.

He also emphasized that intense rainfall is forecasted throughout Sindh from today (Tuesday) until August 31.

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1724730177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024