Sindh govt ready for heavy rains, sets up emergency cell: Memon

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon has announced that the provincial government is fully prepared for the expected heavy rains.

During a media briefing in Karachi, Memon revealed that a rain emergency cell has been set up at the Chief Minister's House.

He cautioned about the potential risk of sea overflow and urged fishermen to avoid going out to sea.

Additionally, Memon highlighted that the necessary equipment has been distributed to towns for water drainage, and the drainage systems of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Water Board have been upgraded.

He also emphasized that intense rainfall is forecasted throughout Sindh from today (Tuesday) until August 31.