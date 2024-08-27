Sujawal receives rain; riverine area submerged after rise in water flows

SUJAWAL - Different areas of district Sujawal, including Jati, Chuhaar Jamali, Daro, and Chach Jan Khan, received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon, followed by gusty winds. In view of the weather forecast by the Met Department, the district commissioner issued a rain emergency across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind issued a severe weather alert for the district, warning of extreme rainfall and stormy winds from August 26 to August 31, 2024. In a statement, Rind advised citizens to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the expected severe weather conditions. He urged people to stay informed about the latest weather updates and early warnings through newspapers, TV, and social media. The deputy commissioner also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during the severe weather period. He warned citizens to keep windows closed and avoid sitting near them due to the risk of stormy winds.

Additionally, Rind cautioned people to stay away from electricity poles and wires and inform authorities immediately if any poles or wires fall. He also advised against unnecessary driving and parking vehicles away from trees and in garages. Other precautions include staying away from streetlights, keeping a distance from glass windows during stormy winds, and avoiding travel on flooded routes. The severe weather alert has been issued to prevent any potential loss of life or property in the district. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions and stay safe during the expected severe weather conditions.

On the other hand, a rise in water flows at Kotri downstream submerged several residential areas and agricultural lands in the riverine area of district Sujawal, forcing villagers to take shelter on dunes and highlands.

As many as 50 houses in village Ramzan Malah came under water late Sunday night.

On the other hand, growers have taken measures to save their agricultural lands located in the Katcha area of the district.