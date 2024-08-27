Talks with ‘establishment’ only if it’s in national interest: Imran

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has said that he has no contact with the ‘establishment’, while clarifying that any future discussions will be conducted only if it was in the nation’s interest.

Speaking informally to the media after a court hearing at Adiala Jail regarding the £190m case yesterday, Imran highlighted the critical need for robust institutions in Pakistan. He remarked, “Only sheep and goats can be controlled with sticks, not humans. What they are doing is suicide.”

Imran expressed his belief that the actions being taken by the authorities are detrimental to the country’s stability.

Imran also commented on his current conditions in jail stating, “I have been placed in a room like an oven, yet I seek no relief.”

He expressed concerns about the living conditions of his wife, Bushra, saying that rats have infested her room, even falling from the ceiling as she prays.

Additionally, Imran criticised the leadership of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), questioning the qualification of Mohsin Naqvi, who, he claims, was appointed despite being implicated in a 2008 NAB case.

Imran reiterated his stance that if anything happens to him, the responsibility will lie with the DG ISI and the Army Chief.