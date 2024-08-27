Tribute to a Fallen Hero: Murad Sadpara

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of renowned Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara, who tragically passed away after conquering Broad Peak, one of the world’s highest summits. His remarkable achievement was overshadowed by a fatal accident during the descent, a poignant reminder of the perils that brave climbers like Sadpara face.

We pay tribute to Sadpara’s exceptional mountaineering prowess, which earned him numerous records and accolades. His selfless contribution to the recovery of a porter’s body from K2 last year exemplifies his commitment to the climbing community.

The successful rescue mission, supported by the Pakistan Army and executed by local climbers, is a testament to the solidarity and expertise of our mountaineering fraternity. We commend the bravery and skill of the rescue team, who risked their lives to retrieve Sadpara’s body. As we bid farewell to this exceptional climber, we acknowledge the inherent dangers of high-altitude climbing. Pakistan, with its five eight-thousanders, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, remains a magnet for climbers worldwide. Sadpara’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of mountaineers.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.