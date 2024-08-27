UEFA to award Ronaldo for unmatched legacy in Champions League

, the 39-year-old football legend, is set to be honored by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin for his outstanding achievements as the all-time leading goalscorer in the . The ceremony will take place during the 36-team league phase draw in Monaco on Thursday.

Ronaldo’s illustrious career in Europe saw him score an unprecedented 140 goals in 183 matches while representing Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He has lifted the coveted Champions League trophy five times, with four victories coming during his tenure at Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018) and one with Manchester United (2008). Notably, Ronaldo remains the only player in history to have scored in three different Champions League finals.

UEFA's statement highlighted the significance of Ronaldo's contributions over 18 years in Europe's premier club competition. Ceferin praised Ronaldo, calling him "one of the brightest stars in the constellation" and acknowledging the challenge his goal-scoring records pose for future generations.

Ronaldo, who finished as the Champions League's top scorer in seven different seasons, also holds the record for most goals in a single season, having netted 17 times during Real Madrid's historic 2013/14 campaign.

The Portuguese icon’s legacy will be formally recognized in Monaco, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.