Tuesday, August 27, 2024
US National Security Adviser Sullivan arrives in China on 3-day visit

4:32 PM | August 27, 2024
The US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan arrived in Chinese capital Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit amid heightening diplomatic tensions between the two global heavyweights, state media reported.

He was received by Yang Tao, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry of North American and Oceanian Affairs, and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns at the Beijing airport, state-run broadcaster CCTV reported.

His visit marks the first by a US national security adviser to China in eight years, and is viewed as laying the groundwork for another summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The visit is an “important move” to implement consensus reached between the two leaders during their meeting in San Francisco in November, CCTV reported.

Sullivan will hold talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the two countries try to stabilize strained ties.

The two have met four times over 16 months in Vienna, Malta, Washington and Bangkok.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

