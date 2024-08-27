Welfare of masses focus of KP govt: SACM

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Monday said that any lethargy in compliance to the vision of the founder of PTI Imran Khan and the enforcement of the public agenda given by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur would be intolerable.

He said that the focus of all the projects of the provincial government is the welfare of the people as the direct benefit of all these projects would be given in the form of relief in one way or the other.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegations in his office at Civil Secretariat. The delegations briefed the advisor on the ongoing development projects in their areas. Zahid Chanzeb while discussing with the delegations said that development projects are started to provide facilities in the lives of the people for which most of the expenses are paid by the tax money given by the people.

He urged the delegates to keep a watchful eye on the ongoing projects and inform the concerned authorities in case of any brevity so that timely action could be taken.

Zahid Chanzeb said that the contractor or staff, who do not work should be marked and the record should be shared with the departments so that the blacklisted contractors could not get the contract.

During the meeting, the Tourism Adviser also listened to the problems of the people and issued orders to solve some problems on the spot. He said that all public representatives should play their role with honesty and sincerity for the timely completion of projects to meet the expectations of the people and serve the people.