Zardari-Fazl friendship rekindles

ISLAMABAD - Just when the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf thought they had won Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal)’s support, the old friendship between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlaur Rehman and President Asif Ali Zardari has rekindled. Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party supremo – and the JUI-F chief have always been friends although both of them support different political ideologies.

The recent little twist and apparent tension needed a dose which President Zardari is best at. A visit to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s house was all that took for the two leaders to smile back at each other and offer warm hugs.

The meeting, held in a notably warm and cordial atmosphere, signals an important moment in Pakistan’s evolving political landscape. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present, underscoring the high-level nature of the discussions.

This meeting, occurring just a day after a delegation from PTI had met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, indicates a possible shift in political alliances.

The PTI delegation’s visit was aimed at exploring cooperation with JUI-F, hinting at a potential thaw in the traditionally cool relations between the two parties.

The discussions between PTI and JUI-F reportedly revolved around ending their differences and considering joint efforts within the parliament. Such cooperation could significantly alter the balance of power within Pakistan’s political system.

During President Zardari’s visit, the leaders exchanged views on the country’s political situation, demonstrating mutual respect and a willingness to engage on critical issues.

The presence of other prominent JUI leaders, including Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari and Maulana Asad Mehmood, further emphasized the importance of this meeting. The discussion, though informal, touched upon pressing political matters, including upcoming legislative challenges.

An interesting detail from the meeting was President Zardari’s presentation of a symbolic gift - a gun - to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. This gesture, though unusual, reflects the personal rapport and the informal nature of the discussions.

According to insiders, the meeting, orchestrated by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, was less about formal political negotiations and more about bridging personal differences between the leaders.

The light-hearted exchanges and the invitation extended by President Zardari to Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a dinner at the President’s House further highlight this shift from political distance to personal closeness.

The broader context of this meeting is also critical, as it comes at a time when the government is preparing for a joint session of Parliament, scheduled for August 28.

This session is expected to focus on significant amendments related to the Supreme Judiciary, marking an essential moment for potential constitutional reforms. The strategic timing of President Zardari’s outreach to Maulana Fazlur Rehman suggests an effort to build alliances and ensure broader support for the government’s legislative agenda.

The meeting between President Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman also signifies a potential realignment within Pakistan’s political forces, driven by personal diplomacy and the need to navigate the country’s complex political environment.

As the nation approaches critical legislative discussions, the outcomes of such meetings could play a decisive role in shaping Pakistan’s future political trajectory.

If President Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are spotted together in the coming days, it will not be a surprise. The two have been together for long and only argued on issues as friends. They have never taken one another as a rival.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman support, even moral, to the coalition government will hurt the opposition’s plans to upset the multi-party ruling alliance.