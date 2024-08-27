Zindagi Prize distribution ceremony ends at GIK Institute

Swabi - Speakers at the conclusion of Zindagi Prize distribution ceremony at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Monday said that innovation and breakthroughs in the field of science and technology can alter the entire landscape of life of a nation and there is no space in the world for those nations who lag behind in this field.

The three-day Zindagi Prize distribution ceremony Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was organised by JS Bank in collaboration with the Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at GIK Institute. Besides youngsters from across the country, the educated youth from Sri Lanka also participated in the event.

Five Sri Lankan students led by Fathima Zaynah Arafath said that it was a great honour for them and such interaction among the students of universities of South Asian countries should be arranged to boost cooperation and collaboration for a prosperous and peaceful future.

The participants said that it was a matter of great pride for them to participate in an event of international standard in Pakistan from which they have learned a lot and it is surprising and exciting for them to see the world-class facilities and laboratories here at GIK Institute.

Amin Qureshi, director incubation, GIK Institute who coordinated the event said that the main objective of the event was to infuse and impart entrepreneurial skills in young educated people who instead of seeking jobs should develop capability to run their own business while offering employment to others and all this is expected to prove very beneficial for Pakistan’s feeble economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Director-General of DoST, Sajid Shah said that the directorate has always extended complete support to the talented and innovative students, and breakthroughs in the field of science and technology are one of their main priorities. We are ready to support all those who can deliver. He spoke in detail that competent students can approach to DoST for support and the DoST would extend support to them.

Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector admin and finance lauded collaboration among DoST, GIK Institute and JS Bank. “The DoST and GIK Institute had already completed some projects and are expected to initiate more very soon, appreciating the establishment of GIK Institute’s Incubation with financial assistance of DoST.

Shields and certificates were awarded to those students whose performance was outstanding.