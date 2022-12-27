Share:

LAHORE - The Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation/Sindh Tennis Association will organize the 11th Dr. Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championships at Modern Club Karachi from January 7-13, 2023. The junior events include boys U-18, U-16, U-14, U-12 and U-10, girls U-18, U-14 singles & doubles. The senior events include 45+ and 55+ doubles and wheelchair tennis men’s singles. Few local events include men’s singles & doubles, beach tennis men’s & ladies singles and doubles. All outstation main draw players (juniors) are entitled to Railway economy class fare and daily allowance as per PTF rules. Last date of entry is Jan 4 and entries can be sent at 0300- 3607209 or 0336-2094285 to M Khalid Rehmani (referee).