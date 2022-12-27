Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 28th death anniversary of noted poetess Parveen Shakir was observed on Monday. Parveen Shakir started writing at a very young age. She wrote both prose and poetry, contributed columns in Urdu newspapers, and a few articles in English dailies. She was winner of the Pride of Performance, for her outstanding contributions to literature. Her popular poetry work includes Sad-barg, Khud Kalami and Inkar which were compiled in the book Mah-e-Tamam. Parveen Shakir died in a road accident in Islamabad in 1994 at the age of forty-two.