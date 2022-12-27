Share:

LAHORE - The 21st meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) was held under the chair of Chief Minis­ter Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday.

Managing Director PMA briefed the chief minister about the pro­curement of new buses.

The CM stated that new buses would have separate seats for women, blind & differently-abled commuters who would be provided seats near the bus entrance. Ply­ing environment-friendly hybrid buses would reduce environmental pollution, and smog while passen­gers would benefit from a cheap and quality transportation system; he said and noted that exclusive bus stops would also be set up for women commuters in Lahore. The CM ordered to expedite the buses’ procurement process and said that a timeline should be set for the im­plementation of the decisions.

The process should be completed without delay and a report be sub­mitted while deciding necessary issues, he said. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, authority members, MPAs includ­ing Col (R) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Khadija Umar, Shamim Aftab, Kha­war Hayat, Ghazala Farid, secretary transport, chairman P&D, secretary finance, secretary PMA and others attended the meeting.

PRESIDENT HONG KONG CHAM­BER OF COMMERCE CALLS ON CM

The President of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and Vice Chairman of the Board of Invest­ment in Hong Kong Chaudhry Gul­zar Muhammad called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest on Monday.

CM Parvez Elahi stated that Pun­jab has been made the best province in terms of investment in a short period. Barriers to investment have been removed and one window op­eration facility has been provided for investors. He also said that the process of obtaining NOCs for in­vestment had also been simplified and foreign investors were coming to invest in various sectors in Pun­jab due to the business-friendly initiatives. Hong Kong-based in­vestors should also benefit from investment opportunities as they would be provided with every pos­sible facility in Punjab, he said. The CM told Mr Gulzar that the property transfer fee had been reduced by 100 percent for the convenience of people. The property transfer fee has been reduced from 2 percent to 1 percent across Punjab, he added. He said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab had been acti­vated to protect the rights of over­seas Pakistanis. Imran Khan gave the right to vote to overseas Paki­stanis during his tenure, he said. “It is a pity that the PDM-led federal government took away the right to vote from overseas Pakistanis. The incumbent federal government is the killer of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad”, the CM stated.

“We consider Pakistanis living abroad as ambassadors of the coun­try and would spare no effort to solve their problems”; he said and mentioned that the provincial gov­ernment has increased the annual development program of Punjab by 50 billion rupees in a short time. The volume of the annual develop­ment program has reached from 685 billion rupees to 726 billion rupees. The fruits of development would reach the grassroots, he said.

Gulzar Muhammad said that CM’s efforts for the convenience of inves­tors are commendable. Parvez Elahi has taken unprecedented steps to invest in a short period. The con­fidence of the investors has been restored during your time. People still remember the positive work of Ch. Parvez Elahi in every field. Un­der your leadership, the province would, once again, move towards sustainable development, he added.

Ticket holders Gibran Khan and Zaigham Gondal were also present