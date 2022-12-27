Share:

LAKKI MARwAT - The Peshawar electric Supply Company (PeSCO) has decided to install an additional high power transformer in the 132KV Tajazai Grid Station in Lakki Marwat to resolve low voltage and electricity tripping problems. “A high power transformer (20/26 MVA capacity) has reached the grid station and work on its installation will begin soon,” said PeSCO executive engineer Fida Muhammad on Monday. he told this scribe that the new transformer would help to resolve low voltage and tripping problems faced by local residents. he said that the power feeders in Tajazai Grid Station were overloaded and installation of an additional high power transformer would help equal distribution of power load on existing feeders thus proving helpful to eliminate tripping and low voltage issues. An official of the district administration said that DC had taken up power related problems faced by area people with higher authorities of the power supply company for early resolution.