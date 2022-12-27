Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman on Monday said that campaign against encroachments should be conducted on an emergency basis throughout Karachi and encroachments under bridges, flyovers should be stopped.

All measures will be taken to provide relief to the citizens,” he said this while visiting dif­ferent areas of the city.

On the occasion, Director General Technical Services Azhar Ali Shah, Director Gen­eral Parks Junaidullah Khan, Director Anti-Encroachment Imran Rajput, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Chief Engineer Electrical Works Ab­bas Shah and other officers were also present.

He directed to repair pot­holes lying on the roads and footpaths immediately. He directed that speed of uplift works should be accelerated so that the condition of the city can be improved as soon as possible.

He said that he will pay de­tailed visits to all the seven districts of the city frequently to review the implementation of the measures taken to im­prove the infrastructure.

Dr Saif went to Teen Hat­ti, Liaquatabad, Federal B Area, Sohrab Goth and Sur­jani Town and inspected the roads, footpaths, green belts, chowrangis, service road and street lights at various places and issued instructions to the officers on the spot.

He said that district Cen­tral is a big and important district of Karachi where various major roads are located and traffic of hun­dreds of vehicles continues day and night. “Therefore, to make these roads mo­torable, wherever there are potholes or broken foot­paths, they should be re­paired on an emergency basis, and encroachments should be removed from the sides of the roads and the green belt,” he added.