Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi on Mon­day urged all government offi­cials to ensure dispensation of justice to the public and their service in its true spirit so that problems faced by citizens could be resolved in the short­est possible time.

The president was address­ing an awareness seminar titled “Roles, functions and Performance of Federal Tax Ombudsman” held here at Sindh Governor House Kara­chi. FTO’s annual report for the year 2021 was also un­veiled at the occasion.

President Arif Alvi said that it was among the primary du­ties of an ombudsman that he should expedite the process of dispensation of justice to the ag­grieved citizens and find a way out for resolving the issues af­fecting citizens in an individual capacity or as a larger group.

The president said the writ­ten words of law sometimes cannot cater to and address all given situations therefore supe­rior judiciary has been empow­ered to interpret the provision of the constitution and law.

He said that legislation is a dynamic process that keeps on evolving to cater to new devel­opment, products, emerging business and trade processes, and development of the society which sometimes slow down the dispensation of services to the public.

Like the overall legal frame­work tax laws also pass through a dynamic and progressive pro­cess and they always require amendments and interpreta­tion for their implementation in the spirit of facilitating and serving the public.

He said that there is a need to create friendly, services-ori­ented, and objective tax system where every taxpayer willingly and happily follows the law and pays tax obligations without any fear of exploitation, harass­ment, or intimidation.

Ombudsman secretariats were important organs of state and those could play an effec­tive role in resolving public is­sues by right interpretation of concerning laws and provid­ing a remedy to the aggrieved citizens, Dr. Arif Alvi said add­ing that ombudsmen- whether it is federal, tax, or insurance ombudsman- were not rival to government departments and organizations but those were to facilitate the public and ensure their access to the concerned forums for resolution of their grievances.

Referring to the era of Hazrat Muhammad s.a.w. and Khulfa-e-Rashidain, the president said that whenever someone was appointed to administer public affairs at that time he was di­rected to ensure public access and keep the sense of service supreme. “The spirit of keeping the doors opened and listening to people’s grievances must be kept alive,” he stressed.

Corruption and tax evasion prevailed all around the world while there were certain loop­holes and anomalies in the law and rules which allow their mis­use by the public or the author­ity, he noted and observed that corruption was a menace that could not be rooted out com­pletely from society but it was regrettable that its proportion in our society was higher than other developed nations.

The president said, unfortu­nately, fake news, disinforma­tion, and misinformation thrive on the words spoken not on the spirit and real intent of the speech. He called upon the jour­nalists’ community that while reporting on serious national issues they should focus on the real intent and objectives of the statement rather than spinning the news.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that the big machinery of statehood was like a narrow tunnel having dictatorship and anarchy on its outer rungs and democracy in the middle which balances out everything so that there is justice in the society and a viable and practical way out could be drawn out between extreme states of absolutism and anarchy.

The president stressed im­parting awareness to the public and said that mass awareness was an important element but a well-thought-out decision itself was an effective medium of pro­motion as it reinforces public confidence and persuades more people to refer to the institution to redress their grievances