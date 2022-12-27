Share:

IsLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday rebutted a statement ‘wrongly attributed’ to him regarding the alleged support extended by the then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf during polls. “President Dr Arif Alvi has taken notice of the statement wrongly attributed to him about the alleged help extended by the former army chief General(retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his team in the senate, and their help to Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTi) during the elections also,” the media wing of the President office said. “The statement has been quoted out of reference to the context and is twisted and self-concocted,” it further said.