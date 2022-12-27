Share:

RAWAlPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 22 suspected smugglers on charges of trafficking narcotics during an operation against drug mafia, informed ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday. The ANF also seized 531.27 kg drugs and other stuff from possession of the smugglers, he said. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he added. According to him, ANF seized 531.237 kg drugs, 1604 litres prohibited chemical, 97.31 kg suspected substance worth 17.44 million dollars internationally and arrested 22 persons including 3 Afghan nationals and 3 women besides impounding 3 vehicles while conducting 25 counter narcotics operations throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 15.311 kg heroin, 401.524 kg Hashish, 39.84 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 9.744 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 8.958 kg weed, 240,000 Xanax Tablets (55.790 Kg), 100 Ecstasy Tablets (0.070 Kg), 1604 litre HCl, 97.31 kg suspected substance and 31x Bottle Branded Alcohol. ANF Balochistan recovered 110.774 kg drugs and 1604 litre prohibited chemical in 6 operations and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 101 kg Hashish, 9.744 kg Amphetamine (Ice) and 1604 liter HCl, he said. He added ANF Punjab recovered 177.33 kg drugs in 3 operations while arrested 6 persons including a lady in drug smuggling and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 7.5 kg Heroin, 168 kg Hashish and 1.83 kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF KPK recovered 129 kg drugs and amp; 8.580 kg suspected substance drugs in 3 operations while arrested 3 Afghan nationals involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 7 kg Heroin, 84 kg Hashish and 38 kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF Sindh recovered 108.39 kg drugs, 88.730 kg suspected Substance and 31 Bottle Branded Alcohol in 7 operations while arrested 4 accused persons including a woman involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 48 kg Hashish, 4.590 kg Weed, 2,40,000 Xanax Tablets (55.790 Kg) and 0.010 kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF North recovered 5.773 kg drugs in 6 operations, arrested 9 persons including a lady in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 0.811 kg Heroin, 0.524 kg hashish, 4.368 Kg weed and 100x ecstasy tablets (0.070 kg). All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process, he added.