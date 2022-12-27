Share:

Australia has issued advisory to its citizens and government officials living in the Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad to exercise caution during their movement in wake of terror threat.

The Australian embassy, in a advisory, has urged its citizens to reconsider their need to visit the South Asian country

"Avoid non-essential travel. Do your research and check that your insurer will cover you. If you do travel, take extra precautions to protect yourself from security and health risks," the Australian advisory reads.

"Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city. You should exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for latest updates," it adds.

The USA, the UK and Saudi Arabia have already issued alert to their citizens regarding possible attacks in the Pakistani capital.

“The embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the need to take caution and not go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level,” the Saudi embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

These advisories came after the latest suicide blast in Islamabad that martyred a policeman. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.