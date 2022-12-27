SIALKOT - An awareness session on cyber crimes and cyber threats was conducted in the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday.
The session was co-chaired by Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Chairman departmental committee on cyber crime Naeem Yousaf.
Speaker Zain Ali briefed the participants regarding various cyber laws and measures to counter cyber criminals and also recommended best practices to safe-guard one’s digital presence on the Internet.
QUAID-E-AZAM’S BIRTHDAY CAKE-CUTTING CEREMONY
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah birthday cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Government Murray College Sialkot here on Sunday.
Deputy Director Colleges Prof. Shams Malik, Principal Government Murray College Sialkot Prof. Dr Muhammad Nawaz, President PPLA Prof. Irfan Rauf Butt, Prof. Shahid Chouhan, Prof. Shahbaz Haider, Prof. Qaiser Razzaq and Prof. Nadeem Islam Sulehri participated in the event.
The participants appreciated the great services and efforts of the Father of the nation for the Muslims of subcontinent