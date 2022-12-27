Share:

SIALKOT - An awareness session on cyber crimes and cyber threats was conducted in the Sialkot Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday.

The session was co-chaired by Vice President SCCI Amer Ma­jeed Sheikh and Chairman de­partmental committee on cyber crime Naeem Yousaf.

Speaker Zain Ali briefed the participants regarding vari­ous cyber laws and measures to counter cyber criminals and also recommended best prac­tices to safe-guard one’s digital presence on the Internet.

QUAID-E-AZAM’S BIRTHDAY CAKE-CUTTING CEREMONY

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah birthday cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Gov­ernment Murray College Sialkot here on Sunday.

Deputy Director Colleges Prof. Shams Malik, Principal Govern­ment Murray College Sialkot Prof. Dr Muhammad Nawaz, President PPLA Prof. Irfan Rauf Butt, Prof. Shahid Chouhan, Prof. Shahbaz Haider, Prof. Qaiser Razzaq and Prof. Nadeem Islam Sulehri participated in the event.

The participants appreciated the great services and efforts of the Father of the nation for the Muslims of subcontinent