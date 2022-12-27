Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Monday announced the result of BCom (Regu­lar) Annual Examinations 2021. As many as 11, 261 students registered for the exams, of which 10, 794 students appeared in the exams. Among the success­ful candidates, 718 passed in first division, 2, 665 students were placed in the second division while three candidates managed to clear their exams in the third division. The over­all pass percentage was 31.37 percent. The gazette shows that Zuha Rizwan d/o Rizwan Ali Khan, hav­ing roll number 107396, and a student of D.A. De­gree College for Women (Phase-VIII), secured 1087 marks out of a total of 1400 marks and clinched over­all first position. It also shows that Urooba d/o Ashfaq Hussain, having roll number 107020, and a student of Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Col­lege for Women, obtained the second position with 1059 marks while Maryam Sajid d/o Sajid Hussain Khan, having seat number 105776, and a student of Government Degree Col­lege for Women (Korangi No:4) got the third position with 1056 marks.