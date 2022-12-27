Share:

KARACHI - Thanks to 196-run stand between captain Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed for the fifth wicket, Pakistan went on to score 317-5 on day first of the first Test against New Zealand here at the National Bank cricket Arena on Monday. Captain Babar Azam led the charge with another century - his ninth in Test cricket – as he scored unbeaten 161 at the stumps. He will be eyeing his first double century when he resumes the innings on the second day with Agha Salman, who is at the crease on 3. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is making come back to the Test side almost after four years, contributed well with the bat scoring 86 runs. Sarfaraz last represented the national side in the longest format of the game in January 2019 and that too as a captain. At one stage, Pakistan were struggling after losing four wickets for 110. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first but lost three quick wickets for 48 as Abdullah Shafique (7), Shan Masood (3) and Imam-Ul-Huq (24) departed after trying to play aggressive shots. They all tried to use feet to smother the spin but ended up losing their wickets. Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood were stumped out by Ajaz Patel and Michael Bracewell respectively. Opener Imam-Ul-Huq also tried big heave against Michael Bracewell but was caught at mid off by Tim Southee. Saud Shakeel then joined captain Babar Azam and the duo added 62 runs for the fourthwicket stand. Just at the stroke of lunch, Saud Shakeel (22) perished, leaving Pakistan 110-4. Sarfaraz Ahmed walked out to bat and he, along with the captain, made it look easy for the hosts. The visitors had wicket-less second session as Babar and Sarfaraz scored runs freely at around 3.8 runs per over. The current and former captains stretched the total to 306 when the latter losing his wicket to Ajaz Patel just before the stumps. Michael Bracewell was pick of the bowlers with his figures of 2-61. Ajaz Patel picked up two wickets for 91 runs while Captain Tim Southee took 1-51