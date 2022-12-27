Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Sunday visited Gen­eral Bus Stand Bahawalpur and reviewed the renovation work.

He took a detailed briefing from the administrative officers regarding the con­struction of the General Bus Stand. He also inspected the ongoing construction work of the Wall of Bahawalpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division was told that the history of Bahawalpur will be presented in a beautiful way through pictures on the Wall of Bahawalpur and a green belt will be established around it.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that all the construction work of the General Bus Stand should be com­pleted on time. He further said that the concerned officers should visit the field regularly to maintain transparency in the development plans.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Za­hid Pervez Warraich, Assistant Commis­sioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner General Muham­mad Tayyab, and other concerned officers were also present at the occasion.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATED IN BAHAWALPUR, SERVICES HELD AT CHURCHES

Christian community members resid­ing in various areas of Bahawalpur cel­ebrated Christmas on Sunday with tradi­tional religious enthusiasm.

Special services and functions were arranged at all the churches. The main service in Bahawalpur was held at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Model Town-A led by father Iftikhar Moon.

The celebrations began with the special midnight services on Christmas eve while the Christmas day services were held to­day morning led by the bishops and the hierarchy of the Christian clergy at their respective churches. Christian communi­ty illuminated their homes and churches while shopping for the occasion contin­ued till late Saturday.

Almost all churches were decorated with colorful lights and illuminated with Christ­mas trees. Different ceremonies were be­ing organized in areas including Islami Colony, Trust Colony, Cheema Town, and Sadiq Town having a significant Christian population. Foolproof security measures were taken by district police. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company provided cleanliness services at churches.

BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF QUAID-E-AZAM OBSERVED

The 146th birth anniversary of the Fa­ther of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah was observed all over the country on Sunday with national zeal.

The day started with special prayers in mosques for the prosperity and progress of the country. Various functions were ar­ranged by the government and non-gov­ernment organizations to pay homage to the greatest leader of the sub-continent.

A books exhibition was organized at Central Library Bahawalpur in which books about the struggle for Pakistan and the history of Pakistan with special reference to the role of Quaid-e-Azam are put on display.