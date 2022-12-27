Share:

PeSHAwAR - On Monday, the Institute of Management Sciences held its Fifth Convocation which was attended by graduates, their parents, and dignitaries from academia and various walks of life. The Chief Guest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash presented medals and degrees to the graduating students. Seven graduates from various undergraduate programmes received gold medals, while four students received silver medals. Muhammad Javed received one posthumous MS degree. (IMSciences is the first and only educational institute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to award this degree.) Bangash congratulated the graduates on completing their studies successfully and praised IMSciences for producing graduates who are capable of putting theory into practice. Director of the IMSciences, Dr Mohsin Khan informed the participants in his opening remarks that the convocation was held after a four-year hiatus. However, he stated that the event would refresh the Institute’s graduates’ memories. He informed the attendees that IMSciences has been focusing on entrepreneurship and that the graduates have initiated their startups. In addition to core subjects, IMSciences has broadened its scope to include Development Studies and Social Sciences. He informed the attendees that IMSciences is founded on the guiding principles of merit, transparency, and an open-door policy.