Share:

Karachi - One of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, Bank alfalah, has been honoured with three prestigious awards in recognition of its exceptional banking performance, investment Banking and investor relations at the 19th annual Excellence awards hosted by the cFa Society Pakistan in Karachi. The bank was nominated in several categories and was awarded the ‘Best investor relations’ award for the 9th time in a row this year. in addition to that, Bank alfalah was declared the runner up in the ‘Best Bank of the year’ category, in recognition of its operational excellence, product suite and profitability. The Bank was also awarded the ‘Best transaction of the year’, for Shams Power Limited, which is a testament to its capability to successfully execute large scale and innovative transaction. Speaking on this development, Pervez Shahbaz Khan, Group head, Treasury at Bank alfalah commented: “it is a proud moment for all of us that Bank alfalah has been recognised at cFa Society Pakistan’s 19th annual Excellence awards and has achieved a new milestone, wrapping up 3 major awards. For the 9th consecutive year, Bank alfalah has been lauded as the ‘Best investor relations’. This shows the management’s level of commitment towards investors and competence of the investor relations team, exceeding expectations. On top, this is the first time that Bank alfalah has been recognised in the “Best Bank of year” in large banks category while has also won “Best transaction of the year award”. These achievements recognize our commitment to stakeholder expectations, including customers, investors and employees. This shows that our efforts towards building a more inclusive financial society as well as introducing innovation in banking is valued and motivates us as an entity to continue to deliver our best.” The awards are held every year to acknowledge the outstanding performances of financial institutions, corporate as well as industry professionals. The cFa Society Pakistan is on a mission to promote the highest standards of ethics and professional excellence in the financial community to benefit society as a whole.