President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Professor Dr. Hafeezur Rehman visited the “Bano Qabil” program Secretariat and took stock of all interview phases of hundreds of successful students of IT courses programs besides holding meetings with the students.

He stated that poverty and unemployment had become the biggest problems of the country and continued that due to everyday increasing inflation the educated and intelligent students could not go for expensive professional courses. He added that the “Bano Qabil” program was a ray of hope for thousands of youth.

He went on to state the youth who had completed several courses under the “Bano Qabil” program would be able to create jobs for themselves and added that after these IT courses and freelancing they would be able not only earn respectable earnings for themselves but would also be capable of playing their part in the prosperity of their families, this city and the country.

He furthered that this program would be extended across the length and breadth of the country alongside Karachi so that the youth could be provided with free-of-cost modern IT courses.

On this occasion, Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureshi briefed the president about the “Bano Qabil” program. He stated that under the program, the students who would pass tests and interviews would be offered Amazon, web development, freelancing, web designing, and other courses.

He went on to state that these courses would be offered to Matric and intermediate-pass unemployed youth with a duration of over three to six months and continued that Alkhidmat Foundation would also assist in getting them inducted into the industry.

He maintained that the Alkhidmat Foundation had allocated RS50 million for this project wherein RS30 million was allocated for scholarships and RS20 million for other necessary expenditures. Director Charity Australia International (CAI) Rana Wajahat Ali Khan and other office-bearers of Alkhidmat Foundation were present on the occasion.