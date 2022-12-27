Share:

KHYBER - In an annual election of Bara Press Club, Munir Khan Afridi was elected as President while Zakir Afridi as General Secretary, Saeedullah Afridi as Vice President and Jahanzeb Afridi as Finance Secretary of the 2022- 2023 cabinet. The Bara Press Club’s members exercised their voting rights while numerous media representatives from the Landi Kotal and Jamrud press clubs participated in the election process as observers. The election was conducted earlier by the election committee, which included its Chairman Hussain Khan, Khyalmat Shah Afridi, Shafiq Afridi, and Qadeer Afridi. People from all walks of life came to the Bara Press Club to congratulate the newly elected press club office bearers.