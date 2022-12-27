Share:

LARKANA - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has finalised arrangements to observe the 15th death anniversary of the as­sassinated chairperson of the party and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that falls on Tuesday in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

Proceedings of the anniversary will start at 1.00pm on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday), there will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Syed Yousif Raza Gilani, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

A documentary, depicting the life and achievements of Shaheed Bena­zir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion. Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir. Reception camps have also been established. Leaders of the PPP and workers start reaching at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on Saturday.

A Mushaira has also been sched­uled in front of the mausoleum of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Tuesday afternoon.

Caravans of workers and leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party have started reaching Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to at­tend the death anniversary of Sha­heed Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana on Monday evening told media men that special security and traffic arrangement will be made on the occasion.

They said over 8200 police person­nel, including Women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and Three hundred per­sonnel of Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

The SSP Larkana told that se­nior rank officers will supervise and monitor the activities in Garhi Khuda Bux and Naudero vicinities. Aerial surveillance at the surround­ing to monitor the activities, besides 500 CCTV cameras will be installed at different locations.

On the occasion, Bomb Disposal squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper’s dogs, watch towers, 80 walk-through gates with police vehicles and mobile will be set up, to be monitored by the high officials of Sindh Police.

DC Larkana said various medical and other welcome camps would be established and 40 fire brigades will be deployed at the various loca­tions, added that the medical team along with equipped mobile hospi­tals and fifty 1122 ambulance ser­vices will serve the public