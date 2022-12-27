Share:

SARGODHA - State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed said that Benazir Bhutto had struggled hard for provision of the best stan­dard facilities for the poor.

He was addressing a cer­emony held in connection with 15th death anniver­sary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, here on Sunday in Istaqlalabad.

The peoples party leaders and workers participated in the ceremony. Tasneem said that elections will be held on time and hoped that PPP will clean sweep.

He said that PPP had given nuclear technology and mis­sile technology due to prac­tical steps of Shaheed Zul­fiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said that Bhutto had sacrificed himself, his daughter and two sons for the democracy and did not compromise over democrat­ic principles.

Vice President PPP (Cen­tral Punjab) Khan Asif khan, Mateen Ahmed Qureshi, Di­visional President Khush­ab, Gohar Jamal, PPP youth organizer Hafiz Rehan An­sari, Malik Hamid, Mosin Malhi, Amanullah, Media Coordinator Rana Umair and other party workers were also present.

Meanwhile, Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary cake cut­ting ceremony was held at Gymkhana club, the minister of state was the chief guest, which was arranged by the Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Industries.

Earlier, founder presi­dent of chamber Sheikh Asif Iqbal, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar president chamber, SVP Sheikh Bilal Zafer, ex-VP Amjed Mehmood Bhatti, ex-VP Chudhry Abdul Jabbar and executive members wle­comed the state minister.

The founder president briefed the minister in de­tail about the operational trading activities of Sargod­ha Chamber of Small Trad­ers and Industries.