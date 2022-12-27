Share:

LARKANA - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at Naudero on Monday to attend the 15th death anniversary of slain Chairperson PPP Shaheed Benazir Bhutto being held on Tuesday.

He will attend the 15th martyrdom an­niversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He will also address the public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

SENATOR VISITS MAUSOLEUM OF MARTYRS IN GARHI KHUDA BUX BHUTTO

Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi on Monday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on 15th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to be held on Tuesday, some 30 kilometres away from here on Monday evening.

He visited the grave of former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He laid a wreath at the grave and also offered Fateha.

Senator Waqar Mehdi also laid wreath at the grave of founder Chairman of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto and offered Fateha.

Later, he also visited the graves of former chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Mir Murtaza Bhut­to, late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and laid wreath and offered Fateha.