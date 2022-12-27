Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday some people were trying to tear the country apart through baseless political narratives.

"Bilawal House, not White House ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from power," he said.

Addressing the party’s power show at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to mark the 15th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, he said those behind her mother s assassination wanted to halt PPP’s journey for supremacy of the democracy, adding that he would take his mother’s mission forward. Praising “jiyalas”, he said the masses loyalty to Benazir proved that they had not forgotten her political ideas.

“My mother was a patriotic Pakistani and her name was carved not only in country’s history but across the world. She was the voice of the poor, an ambassador for the destitute, a true supporter of democracy, and a strong answer to terrorists,” said Bilawal. “it is our responsibility to follow Bibi’s vision and achieve the mission she had set out on," the PPP chairman stressed.

“President Zardari and I tried to take her mission forward and whatever work is left will be completed in the next 15 years,” he promised.

Launching a tirade against PTI chief Imran Khan, he said Khan attacked the 18th amendment, which gives legislative and financial autonomy to the provinces, many times for his personal gains. "We ousted Imran Khan through a no-trust motion and saved the country from a fascist leader," thundered Bilawal.

The foreign minister held Imran Khan responsible for rising terror attacks in the country, saying he bent his knees in front of the proscribed TTP without asking people and parliament. He added that he would urge the government to review policy towards terrorism, adding that “we will have to quit that policy and establish the writ of the state.”

“Only the PPP has the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis beacause we had dealt with the terrorists effectively in the past and will do so in future as well," he added.