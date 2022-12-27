Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi met boxer Amir Khan on Tuesday and announced the inauguration of boxing arenas and gyms in Punjab.

Amir Khan visited the CM house and discussed the possibility of scholarships for sportsmen. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi was also present.

The chief minister praised Amir Khan’s efforts and victories, saying: “Amir Khan is Pakistan’s pride and bringing laurels to the country.” He added, “Not only cricket but every sport should be promoted and they will provide all possible facilities to promote boxing in Punjab.”

The CM also said the government would grant scholarships to sportsmen out of the Rs2 billion sports endowment fund and it would appoint international coaches for boxing training. He further said skilled sportsmen would be promoted.

On this occasion, Mr Elahi directed the sports minister to make urgent arrangements for having boxing rings in Punjab.

Amir Khan praised CM Elahi’s interest in boxing and other sports as well. He also said: “There is some exceptional talent for boxing in Punjab,”

Mr Ishfaq Farooq, provincial adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others were present.